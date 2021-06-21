June 14th, 2021 to June 20th, 2021
ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:
06/16/2021 Jessica Masqua, Horton, Horton Municipal Warrant
06/17/2021 Steven Bailey, Nebraska City NE, Citation for Speed
06/19/2021 Christian White, Horton Citation for Expired Tag
06/19/2021 Kiara Stone, Hiawatha, Citation for Failure to Stop at Stop Sign
ACCIDENTS:
06/14/2021 Non-Injury Accident 202 7th Ave E Hit and Run
FIRES:
06/16/2021 Medical/Lift Assist
06/16/2021 Injury Accident K-20 and Falcon
AMBULANCE CALLS: 8
INCIDENTS REPORTED: 77
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.