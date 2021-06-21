June 14th, 2021 to June 20th, 2021

ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:

06/16/2021 Jessica Masqua, Horton, Horton Municipal Warrant

06/17/2021 Steven Bailey, Nebraska City NE, Citation for Speed

06/19/2021 Christian White, Horton Citation for Expired Tag

06/19/2021 Kiara Stone, Hiawatha, Citation for Failure to Stop at Stop Sign

ACCIDENTS:

06/14/2021 Non-Injury Accident 202 7th Ave E Hit and Run

FIRES:

06/16/2021 Medical/Lift Assist

06/16/2021 Injury Accident K-20 and Falcon

AMBULANCE CALLS: 8

INCIDENTS REPORTED: 77

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.