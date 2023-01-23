Horton Police Joey May Joey May Author email Jan 23, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JANUARY 16TH , 2023 to JANUARY 23RD , 2023ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:01/16/2023 LORI WADSWORTH, HORTON, CITATION FOR SPEEDING01/20/2023 NIKKI LATENDRESSE, OK, ARRESTED FOR FAILURE TO APPEAR01/20/2023 ALEXANDER SELLE, HORTON CITATION FOR SPEEDING01/20/2023 DALE WOLKEN, NE, CITATION FOR SPEEDING Top Videos 01/20/2023 JARRED HULINSKY, NE, CITATION FOR FAIL TO STOPACCIDENTS: NONE TO REPORTFIRES:01/18/2023 1800 EUCLID, FIRE ALARMAMBULANCE CALLS: 1INCIDENTS REPORTED: 69 More from this section +11 Aliens are out there, but President Biden wants to cover it up! The truth is out there in the strangest stories of the past week... Sam Smith thinks female snub at BRIT Awards is a 'shame' Emma Roberts is 'getting serious' with Cody John Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Joey May Author email Follow Joey May Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Latest News Horton Police Hiawatha Municipal Court SCC releases Dean’s List Shamburg named to University of Iowa dean's list Brown County Association of Retired School Personnel Brown County Sheriff Washburn announces fall honors, graduates Hawks close out Thunder Classic with win over Nemaha Trending Recipes Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMuscotah man killed in Brown County accidentFalls City man deceased after officer-involved shootingJoe Mixon, Bengals ticked off by Bills-Chiefs ticket salesHiawatha native pens several works under pseudonym Auctor TrevelHiawatha farmer sweeps 2022 soybean yield contestBrown County, KBI investigating suspicious deathToni Hull selected by City Attorney for commission after split voteLocal radio station welcomes back familiar voice in new rolesMathewson retires from GNBank after 27 years of serviceHow to spot fibromyalgia Images Videos CommentedBrown, Stephen D. (1)Growing in Knowledge (1)School Choice Is More Than You Might Think (1) Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Have an Announcement? Go to our Celebrations page. Submit your news
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.