February 21st 2022 to February 27th 2022
ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:
02/21/2022 Patricia McKinney, Hiawatha, Horton Municipal Warrant
02/22/2022 Victor Thomas, Horton, Horton Municipal Warrant
02/22/2022 Tyson Anderson, Horton, Domestic Battery
02/25/2022 Jennifer Provo, Hiawatha, Citation for Expired Tag
02/25/2022 Jeremy Smith, Hiawatha, citation for No Proof of Insurance and Expired Driver’s License
02/26/2022 Jaurrice, Maag-Downing, Atchison, Citations for No Insurance, No Drivers License, and Expired Registration
02/27/2022 Abraham Razo, MO, Citation for Speeding
ACCIDENTS:
02/22/2022 200 E 10th, Hit and Run
FIRES:
02/21/2022 1600 318th, Grass Fire
02/24/2022 1890 Euclid, Fire Alarm
02/26/2022 1250 Horned Owl, Controlled Burn
02/27/2022 1300 326th, Brush Fire
AMBULANCE CALLS: 4
INCIDENTS REPORTED: 91
