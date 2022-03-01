February 21st 2022 to February 27th 2022

ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:

02/21/2022 Patricia McKinney, Hiawatha, Horton Municipal Warrant

02/22/2022 Victor Thomas, Horton, Horton Municipal Warrant

02/22/2022 Tyson Anderson, Horton, Domestic Battery

02/25/2022 Jennifer Provo, Hiawatha, Citation for Expired Tag

02/25/2022 Jeremy Smith, Hiawatha, citation for No Proof of Insurance and Expired Driver’s License

02/26/2022 Jaurrice, Maag-Downing, Atchison, Citations for No Insurance, No Drivers License, and Expired Registration

02/27/2022 Abraham Razo, MO, Citation for Speeding

ACCIDENTS:

02/22/2022 200 E 10th, Hit and Run

FIRES:

02/21/2022 1600 318th, Grass Fire

02/24/2022 1890 Euclid, Fire Alarm

02/26/2022 1250 Horned Owl, Controlled Burn

02/27/2022 1300 326th, Brush Fire

AMBULANCE CALLS: 4

INCIDENTS REPORTED: 91

