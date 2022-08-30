Horton Police Joey May Joey May Author email Aug 30, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Police graphic Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save August 22nd, 2022 to August 28th, 2022ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:8/22/2022 – Todd T Covault – Decator, Illinois – Citation – Failure to obey Crossing Guard8/22/2022 – Russell L Heineman – Falls City, Nebraska – Citation – Failure to Yield to Emergency Vehicle, Speeding 42/308/23/2022 – Danyel Rockwell – Hiawatha – Citation – Speeding 40/308/24/2022 – Joseph Michael Adams – Valley Falls – Citation – Failure to Stop8/24/2022 – Timothy Craig – Horton – DUI8/25/2022 – Stephanie J Noble – Muscotah – Citation – No Insurance8/27/2022 – Amber Kay Hammel – Kansas City, Missouri – Citation – Speeding 63/308/27/2022 – Roger Duckett – Leona – Municipal Warrant – Failure to Appear – Driving While Suspended Top Videos 8/27/2022 – William Alexander Thomas Jr. – Horton – Municipal Warrant – Aggravated Assault8/27/2022 – Sunshine Angel bone – Horton – Citation – Speeding 50/308/27/2022 – Vesta L Ross – Horton – Citation – No Proof of Insurance8/28/2022 – Anthony Lamire Johnson – Kansas City, Missouri – Notice to appear – Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug ParaphernaliaFIRES:8/26/2022 – 100 Block West 11th – Medical8/27/2022 – 600 Block West 15th – Lift AssistAMBULANCE CALLS: 4INCIDENTS REPORTED: 87 More from this section Paramount Pictures seek dismissal of Top Gun: Maverick lawsuit COVID Vaccine Won't Raise Stroke Risk Is There a Best Time of Day to Take Your Blood Pressure Pill? Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Joey May Author email Follow Joey May Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Latest News Pyle petition certified Friends of Hospice Volunteers U.S. 36 project starting in Marshall, Nemaha counties Horton Police Groundbreaking ceremony for Championship Sports Complex Brown County Fair Results: Mount Zion Rustlers Ag Museum expanding with new facilities Many thanks from the Monaghan Family! Trending Recipes Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPolice investigating unattended death on side of roadKansas Supreme Court appoints three and reappoints four to the Access to Justice CommitteeNHS cleaning up at the cemeteriesGroundbreaking ceremony for Championship Sports ComplexAg Museum expanding with new facilitiesFairview man facing child sex and drug chargesInterim Administrator informs City Commission of search issuesState Farm sees changes as Meininger moves to managementHalloween logo contest voting continues through Aug. 30Brown County-KARSP has an Active August Images Videos CommentedHiawatha 6-year-old raises funds for school supplies (1) Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form
