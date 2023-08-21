Horton Police Joey May Joey May Author email Aug 21, 2023 19 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save AUGUST 14TH, 2023- AUGUST 20TH, 2023ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:08/13/2023 MATTHEW HARRIS, HORTON, RAPE, AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC BATTERY, AGGRAVARTED KIDNAPPING, AGGRAVATED ASSAULT08/14/2023 MASON BUNCK, EVEREST, DRIVING IN VIOLATION OF RESTRICTIONS, FAILURE TO STOP, SPINNING TIRES08/17/2023 ZEBARIAH MEYERS, HORTON, HORTON MUNICIPAL WARRANT08/18/2023 MELISSA SOTO, NE, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA AND POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA08/18/2023 LARRY WILSON, LA, CITATION FOR SPEED08/18/2023 DALE FREEMAN, CA, CITATION FOR SPEED AND FAILURE TO STOP08/20/2023 TIARA BOLIN, WICHTA, HORTON MUNICIPAL WARRANTACCIDENTS: NONE TO REPORTFIRES:08/15/2023 ACCIDENT NORTH OF MUSCOTAH ON 159 HWYAMBULANCE CALLS: 0INCI DENTS REPORTED: 74 More from this section Smart Money: Overcoming Financial Fears, Appliance Repair Tips NY: Opening Night of El Mago Pop on Broadway - 47872900 OITNB star Laverne Cox reveals surprising measures to keep health in check Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Joey May Author email Follow Joey May Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Local Scouts to host Fishing Derby and sign-up event Horton Police Elffner named to preseason all-star list Hiawatha Police Hiawatha Municipal Court Sheriff issues heat cautions Community Happenings HHS gym work delayed Trending Recipes Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesHealth Alert Wichita: Marijuana smoke is not safe. Doctor Explains21-year-old Horton man charged with rapeKobach: KBI looking into possible data breach in Kansas newspaper caseCheer team members make All AmericanThe Law for Defending Yourself in Public in ArkansasJudge allows transgender Kansans to intervene in Kobach’s driver’s license lawsuitGovernor, legislators agree to settle lawsuit for $11.25 million with Kansan exonerated of murderCounty proposes budget increases ahead of Public HearingHHS gym work delayedResurfacing project underway on K20 in Brown County Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Have an Announcement? Go to our Celebrations page. Submit your news
