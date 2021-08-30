August 23rd, 2021 to August 29th, 2021
ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:
08-23-2021 Barbara Dahlman, Atchison, Citation for Expired Tag
08-24-2021 Violet Melchior, Topeka, Horton Municipal Warrant
08-24-2021 Charles Potts, Horton, Horton Municipal Warrant
08-24-2021 Marjorie Wren, Horton, Driving While Suspended
08/24/2021 Keeli Hale, Horton, Horton Municipal Warrant
08/25/2021 Carla Bennett, Horton, Domestic Battery
08/25/2021 Bobbie Bayless, Horton, Domestic Battery
08/27/2021 Travis Swoffard, Independence MO, Citation for Speed
08/28/2021 Ronald Kennedy, Topeka KS, Citation for No Driver’s License
08/28/2021 Otto Tisdale, Horton, Pottawatomie County Warrant
08/29/2021 William Schmelzle, Valley Falls KS, Citation for Speed
08/29/2021 Damien Patterson, Kansas City KS, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of Marijuana
08/29/2021 Russell Torkelson, Robinson, Atchison County Warrant
ACCIDENTS: None To Report
FIRES:
08/23/2021 312 E 12th Medical Assist
08/23/2021 1701 Euclid Medical Assist
08/23/2021 HWY 73 East of Horton Accident
08/24/2021 945 1st Ave E Unknow Chemical/Gas
08/29/2021 100 W 13th Tree Limb on Power Line
AMBULANCE CALLS: 4
INCIDENTS REPORTED: 111
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.