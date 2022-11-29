Horton Police Joey May Joey May Author email Nov 29, 2022 9 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Police graphic Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save NOVEMBER 21ST, 2022 to NOVEMBER 27TH, 2022ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:11/24/2022 CHRISTIAN CARTER-MARTIN, LEAVENWORTH, CITATION FOR NO INSURANCE11/25/2022 RYAN WALLBRIDGE, NE, CITATION FOR SPEEDING11/25/2022 DAYVION MILLER, LEAVENWORTH, CITATION FOR NO INSURANCE AND EXPIRED TAG11/27/2022 JOSEPH GOODMAN, ATCHISON, CITATION FOR VIOLATION OF RESTRICTIONS11/27/2022 RHONDA BALLEW, HORTON, CITATION FOR NO INSURANCEACCIDENTS: Top Videos 11/26/2022 SUPER STORE, THOMAS OSWALD HIT THE BUILDINGFIRES:11/21/2022 1021 170TH, GRASS FIRE11/26/2022 SUPER STORE, NON-INJURY ACCIDENT11/26/2022 DOWNTOWN HORTON, COMMUNITY EVENTAMBULANCE CALLS: 0INCIDENTS REPORTED: 84 More from this section Tish Cyrus dating Dominic Purcell Robotic Resection Cuts Perioperative Morbidity With Liver Cancer Cardi B feels ‘so hopeless’ trying to comfort husband Offset over Takeoff’s death Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Joey May Author email Follow Joey May Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Latest News It's Santa! Brown County Genealogical Society GOP Reorganizational Meeting Homicide Investigation in Marshall County Two northeast Kansas men arrested on drug charges Horton Police Hospital Auxiliary planning annual Cookie and Candy Sale Retirement reception set for Vernie Coy Trending Recipes Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesBrockman, JustinaEconomic issues are voters’ top priority, polling findsBrockman, Justina T. 1983-2022LOOKING AHEAD: What's next in the local election process?House Republicans elect leaders for upcoming sessionA Hometown Christmas celebrationHomicide Investigation in Marshall CountyHP&R announces upcoming holiday, winter eventsStolen vehicle recovered in Doniphan CountyBrown County Kansas Association of Retired School Personnel Images Videos CommentedSmall Businesses Seek Talent, Technology to Succeed (1) Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Have an Announcement? Go to our Celebrations page. Submit your news
