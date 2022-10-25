Horton Police Joey May Joey May Author email Oct 25, 2022 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Police graphic Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save October 17th, 2022 to October 23rd, 2022ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:10/18/2022 Elija Walker, Topeka, Horton Municipal Warrant10/18/2022 Randy Hansen, Belleville, Citation for Speeding10/21/2022 Billy McIntosh, MO, Citation for Speeding10/21/2022 Eleam Guzman Gonzales, Kansas City, Citation for No Driver’s License and Speeding10/22/2022 David Manlove, Horton, Citation for Expired Tag and No Insurance10/22/2022 Julie Myers, GA, Citation for Speeding10/22/2022 Jordan Galietti, Powhattan, Citation for Speeding10/22/2022 Dana Overfield, NE, Citation for Speeding10/22/2022 Sarah Kelly, Leavenworth, Citation for Speeding Top Videos 10/22/2022 Jessica Dominguez, Kansas City, Citation for Expired Tag and Speeding10/23/2022 Mary Emihl, NJ, Citation for Expired Registration and Speeding10/23/2022 Andrew Makie, Hiawatha, Horton Municipal WarrantACCIDENTS: None to ReportFIRES: 10/17/2022 Elementary School, Community Event10/19/2022 129 E 6th, Smelled Smoke10/20/2022 100th and Allen RD Grass Fire10/22/2022 1636 Mulberry, Medical Emergency10/23/2022 1636 Mulberry, Lift AssistAMBULANCE CALLS: 5INCIDENTS REPORTED: 89 More from this section +18 States That Collect the Most Individual Income Tax Miriam Margolyes 'didn't make millions' for Harry Potter James Corden: It was never my intention to upset anyone at Balthazar restaurant Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Joey May Author email Follow Joey May Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Latest News Hiawatha’s maples show their grand color | A tribute to T.H. Korthanke Sheriff's Office to hand out bags for trick-or-treaters Hiawatha Music Club You are not your costume A night out with Harry Henry Ford and the Model T Horton Police Chiefs dismantle 49ers heading into bye week Trending Recipes Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesHiawatha mural is talk of the town‘Why me?’: University of Kansas physicist thought $800,000 MacArthur genius grant was a prankBlue Moon set to open Nov. 1 in downtown HiawathaTerrified, disheartened and confused, Democrats running for Kansas House face threatsTwo juveniles arrested in connection with arsonHiawatha Mayor Candidate Profile - Brian ShefferdNeosho County attorney faces criminal investigation by state authorities, scrutiny by local leadersSchool board members talk football injuriesHiawatha Mayor Candidate Profile - Becky ShamburgHayden grounds Hawks on Senior Night Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Have an Announcement? Go to our Celebrations page. Submit your news
