September 21-27th
ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:
9-21-2020 Nathan Simpson, Hiawatha, Citation for Expired Driver’s License
9-21-2020 Amy Mills, Hiawatha, Citation for Speeding
ACCIDENTS: 0
FIRES:
9-21-2020 1300 Foxtail, Injury Accident
9-25-2020 11397 Chautauqua RD, Structure Fire
9-25-2020 330 W 13th, Undetectable smell (gas or sewar)
AMBULANCE CALLS: 10
INCIDENTS REPORTED: 92
