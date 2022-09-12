Horton Police Joey May Joey May Author email Sep 12, 2022 10 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Police graphic Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save September 5th, 2022 to September 11th, 2022ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:09/06/2022 – Susan Jenkins – Olsburg – Citation – Speeding09/07/2022 – Darryl R Wagner – Kansas City, Missouri – Citation - Speeding09/07/2022 – Albert Vallejo – Horton – Cruelty to Animals, Registration/Vaccination09/08/2022 – Mindy Sue Olberding – Corning – Citation – Speeding09/08/2022 – Christine Marlis Herron – Carthage, Missouri – Citation – Speeding09/09/2022 – Grayson Anthony Weesner – Everest – Aggravated Assault, Use of a Deadly Weapon09/09/2022 – Matthew Prokop – Lincoln, Nebraska – Citation – Failure to Stop09/09/2022 – Catherine Martinez – Horton – Citation – No Insurance – No Tag/Registration09/10/2022 – Katherine Vonderschmidt – Salem, Nebraska – Citation – Speed09/10/2022 – Brian Deters – Axtell – Citation – Speeding09/10/2022 – Sheena M Case – Citation – Tecumseh, Nebraska – Citation – Speeding Top Videos 09/10/2022 – Kylynn Renae Kelley – St. Joseph, Missouri – Citation - Speeding09/10/2022 – Ethan R Heise – Horton – Pedestrian Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs09/10/2022 – Stella Marie Mahkuk – Horton – Municipal Warrant – Domestic Battery, Battery Against Law Enforcement09/11/2022 – Cordell Johnson Jr – Franklin, LA – Citation – Speeding, No Driver’s License09/11/2022 – Merle P Jessepe – Netawaka – Municipal Warrant – Driving While Suspended09/11/2022 – Brandi Carlson – Horton – Citation – Failure to StopACCIDENTS:09/10/2022 – 3rd Ave West & West 10th – 1 Vehicle Injury AccidentFIRES:09/05/2022 – 1400 Block 1St Ave West – Lift Assist09/10/2022 – 3rd Ave West & West 10th - 1 Vehicle Injury AccidentAMBULANCE CALLS: 4INCIDENTS REPORTED: 122 More from this section Eminem says it ‘took long time’ for brain ‘to start working again’ after his infamous overdose Fall Out Boy shelve 'guitar-based- songs Brie Larson doesn't know if 'anyone' wants her to continue as Captain Marvel Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Joey May Author email Follow Joey May Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! 