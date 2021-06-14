June 7th, 2021 to June 13th, 2021
ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:
6/07/2021 – Tristan Donovan Morris – Horton – Municipal Court Warrant – Criminal Trespass, No Driver’s License
ACCIDENTS: 0
FIRES:
6/11/2021 – 300 Block of East 10th – Utility Pole on Fire
6/11/2021 – 300 Block of East 12th – Tree on Fire
AMBULANCE CALLS: 3
INCIDENTS REPORTED: 69

