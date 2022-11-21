Horton Police Joey May Joey May Author email Nov 21, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Police graphic Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save NOVEMBER 14TH, 2022 to November 20TH, 2022ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:11/15/2022 – Karen Hoek – Gladstone, Missouri – Citation – Speed – 40/3011/16/2022 – Kurtis Von Beck – Seneca – Citation – Speed – School Zone – 30/2011/17/2022 – Mariah Sue Hisle – Hiawatha – Citation – Speed in School Zone – 30/2011/18/2022 – David Inman Scott – Newaygo, Michigan – Citation – Failure to Stop11/18/2022 – Curtis Joseph Chavis Jr – Sabetha – Citation – Driving While Suspended11/19/2022 – Cindy Kay Molt – Fairview – citation – Speeding – 40/3011/19/2022- James Randall Guffey – Blue Springs, Missouri – Citation – Speeding – 40/3011/19/2022 -Mario Humberto Castillo Rocha – Kansas City, Missouri – Citation – Speeding – 40/30 Top Videos 11/19/2022- Carolyn Clawson Langill – Seneca – Citation – Speeding – 40/30ACCIDENTS: 0FIRES:11/14/2022 – 100 Block East 6th - Possible Carbon Monoxide Leak11/16/2022 – 400 Block East 9th – Lift Assist11/16/2022 – 400 Block East 9th – Lift Assist11/18/2022 – 1700 Block 1st Ave East – False Alarm11/20/2022 – 1800 Block Euclid Ave. – Medical AssistAMBULANCE CALLS: 3INCIDENTS REPORTED: 73 More from this section David Bowie's son slams Donald Trump for using his dad's music Ryan Reynolds wrote a Deadpool Christmas film Amy Adams used to be a 'really bad' waitress Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Joey May Author email Follow Joey May Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Latest News Stolen vehicle recovered in Doniphan County Hiawatha organization receives Tower Foundation grant to support mental health services Second and fourth graders present 'A Night at the Movies' Sunday's Turkey Trot brings in the gobblers Chamber and downtown businesses come together for Jingle & Mingle ‘Click It or Ticket’ enforcement campaign kicks into high gear over Thanksgiving weekend Mennonite youth planning caroling event Crime victims to be honored at upcoming holiday remembrance receptions Trending Recipes Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesFairbridge Inn Express celebrates opening with Chamber ribbon cuttingRV destroyed in early morning fireBrown County native inducted into Farmbroadcaster's Hall of FameHiawatha Municipal CourtCitizens Bank reports scamSchool Board hears lease proposal for sports complexBrown County SheriffAlex Gino, author of book that sparked effort to close Kansas town’s library, speaks outEconomic issues are voters’ top priority, polling findsHiawatha Chamber unveils new ornament design Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Have an Announcement? Go to our Celebrations page. Submit your news
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.