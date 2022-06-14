June 6th, 2022 to June 12th, 2022
ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:
06/06/2022 Marjorie Wren, Horton, Citation for Speeding/No proof of insurance
06/07/2022 Lisa Matthewson, NE, Citation for Speeding
06/07/2022 Kimberly Askew, NE, Citation for Seatbelt
06/08/2022 Brian Plake, Tonganoxie, Citation for Fail to Stop
06/10/2022 Riley Besler, Tecumseh, Citation for Careless Driving
06/10/2022 Rhabecca Boerkirkcher, MO, Citation for Speeding
06/10/2022 Kenneth Christopher, Wathena, Citation for Speeding
06/11/2022 Paul Compton, MO, Citation for Speeding and No License Plate
06/11/2022 Andrew Reid, ON, Citation for Failure to Stop
06/12/2022 Debra Farnen, Lawrence, Citation for Failure to Stop
06/12/2022 Andrew Noll, Winchester, Citation for Failure to Stop
06/12/2022 Karen Lee, Horton Brown County Warrant
ACCIDENTS: None to Report
FIRES:
06/07/2022 220 E 15th, Gas line hit.
06/08/2022 150 W 13th, Tree on fire
06/10/2022 HWY 159 and 286th, Controlled Burn
AMBULANCE CALLS: 4
INCIDENTS REPORTED: 113
