March 1st, 2020 to March 8th, 2020
ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:
3/1/2020: Dana Jo Dooley – 47 yoa – Kansas City – City of Horton Warrant (original Charge was Driving While Suspended and Speeding)
3/2/2020: Anthony Lee Castro – 47 yoa – Horton – Criminal Damage to Property
3/5/2020: William Allen Blacksmith – 43 yoa – Whiting – City of Horton Warrant (original charges are Domestic Battery and Criminal Damage to Property)
ACCIDENTS: None to report
FIRES:
3/1/2020: Grass Fire, 1 ½ miles east of Horton on 105th
3/1/2020: Grass Fire, 1 ½ miles south east of Horton off 105th
3/3/2020: Grass Fire 75 Hwy between 160th & 170th
3/3/2020: Everest Fire Tanker on fire, east of Everest on K-20
3/3/2020: Grass Fire south of K-20 on Willow
3/5/2020: Carbon Monoxide Alarm, 1500 Blk of 73 Hwy
3/6/2020: Grass Fire area of 18003 Hwy 159
AMBULANCE CALLS: 9
INCIDENTS REPORTED: 85
