May 2nd, 2022 to May 8th, 2022
ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:
5/2/2022 – Michelle Stevens – Everest – Horton Warrant – Failure to appear on charges of Criminal Trespass, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of a Controlled Substance.
5/3/2022 – Raina Koelliker – Horton – Citation – No Driver’s License
5/3/2022 – John Kastl – Wahoo, Nebraska – Citation – Speeding 48/30
05/04/2022 – Colette Sue Crowder-Boltz – Horton -Notice to Appear – Code Violation
05/04/2022 - Jonathan White – Horton – Notice to Appear – Code Violation
05/04/2022 – Deven Anderson – Horton – Notice to Appear – Code Violation
05/04/2022 – Lisa Drabek – Horton – Notice to Appear – Code Violation
05/04/2022 – Cory Aron Herbers – Horton – Notice to Appear – Code Violation
05/04/2022 – Roy E Elliott – Horton – Notice to Appear – Code Violation
05/04/2022 – Lane Tawzer – Horton – Notice to Appear – Code Violation
05/04/2022 – Levi Platt – Horton – Notice to Appear – code Violation
5/6/2022 – Walley Winstead – Leavenworth – Citation – Speeding -48/30
5/6/2022 – April Diane Shaw – Kansas City, Missouri – Citation – Stop Sign Violation
5/8/2022 – Chris Jorn – Horton – Citation – No Insurance
ACCIDENTS:
5/6/2022 – Non-Injury Accident – Superstore – vehicle backed into gas pump
FIRES:
5/6/2022 – 11,000 blk of Chautauqua Road – Assisting with controlled burn
5/6/2022 – 1300 Blk of 2nd Ave West – Medical Lift Assist
AMBULANCE CALLS: 4
INCIDENTS REPORTED: 87
