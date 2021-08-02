July 26th, 2021 to August 01, 2021
ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:
7/23/2021 – Roy Edward Elliott – Horton – Notice to Appear – Code Violation
7/23/2021 – Douglas Wayne Mueller – Notice to Appear – Code Violation
7/28/2021 – Ray E Hunter – Morrill – Citation – Stop Sign Violation, No Proof of Insurance
7/29/2021 – Eric Lee Smith – Hiawatha – Criminal Trespass
7/29/2021 – Kylee Eugene Dixon – Horton – Criminal Threat, Domestic Battery, Interference with Law Enforcement Officer
7/30/2021 – Leroy Hanesworth – Hiawatha – Citation – Speeding – 47/30
7/31/2021 – Dennis Vondemkamp – Seneca – Citation - Speeding – 52/30
8/1/2021 – Ronald Grady Wright – Hiawatha – Citation – Speeding – 48/30
8/1/2021 – Rachel Ann Hasenkamp – Kansas City, Mo. – Citation – Speeding – 48/30
8/1/2021 – Tyler Cortez Johnson – Kansas City, Ks – Citation – Speeding – 52/30
8/1/2021 – Mary Therese Kroner – Lincoln, NB – Citation – Speeding – 50/30
8/1/2021 – Jose Carlos Maddrid Arita – Omaha, NB – Citation – Speeding – 52/30
8/1/2021 – Rita Yvette Bruce – Edgewater, FL – Citation – Speeding – 45/30 – Possession of Marijuana – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Possession of Hallucinogenic Mushrooms
ACCIDENTS: 0
FIRES:
7/26/2021 – 3miles East of 159 Hwy on 302nd Road– Brush Fire
7/31/2021 – 100th Block of West 14th –Generator on Fire
AMBULANCE CALLS: 6
INCIDENTS REPORTED: 103
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.