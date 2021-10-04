September 27th, 2021 to October 3rd, 2021
ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:
9/28/2021 – Gilbert Allen – Horton – Domestic Battery
9/28/2021 – Dyami Ilene Phillips – Horton – Domestic Battery
10/02/2021 – Raechelle Jones – Lancaster – Driving While Suspended
ACCIDENTS:
10/2/2021 – 15th & Central – Injury Accident – Patient Refusal
FIRES:
9/29/2021 – ½ mile West, 326th & Z Road – Vehicle Fire
9/30/2021 – 200 Block of West 14th - Electric Pole on Fire
10/2/2021 – 15th & Central – Injury Accident
10/2/2021 – Kestrel Road & 190th Road – Vehicle Fire
AMBULANCE CALLS: 4
INCIDENTS REPORTED: 71
