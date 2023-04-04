Horton Police Joey May Joey May Author email Apr 4, 2023 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MARCH 27TH, 2023- April 2nd, 2023ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:03/27/2023 OTTO TISDALE, HORTON, HORTON MUNICIPAL WARRANT03/28/2023 DENNY HENDERSON, DENTON, CITATION FOR SPEEDING03/30/2023 KENNETH LOWE, MUSCOTAH, CITATION FOR FAILURE TO STOP AT STOP SIGN03/30/2023 DAWN FOLK, EASTON, CITATION FOR SPEEDING03/31/2023 CHARLES BLACKSMITH, HORTON, HORTON MUNICIPAL WARRANT03/31/2023 STELLA MAHKUK, HORTON, HORTON MUNICIPAL WARRANT04/01/2023 SUE ROLLAND, MARYSVILLE, CITATION FOR SPEEDING04/01/2023 JOLENE STAIR, HIAWATHA, CITATION FOR SPEEDING04/01/2023 DEBRA MAHKUK, HORTON, NOTICE TO APPEAR FOR ENVIORMENTAL CODEACCIDENTS: NONE TO REPORTFIRES:03/27/2023 1567 US 73 HWY, CONTROLLED BURN03/31/2023 1701 EUCLID, MEDICAL ASSIST01/01/2023 18604 318TH, STRUCTURE FIRE01/01/2023 HWY 73 AND MALLARD, FIRE BY TELEPHONE POLEAMBULANCE CALLS: 4INCIDENTS REPORTED: 115 More from this section Frankie Bridge's confidence dipped in The Saturdays Excess Weight Linked to More Somatic Complaints in Oldest Old Men CDC Investigating Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Flour Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Joey May Author email Follow Joey May Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Oak and Willow celebrates grand opening HMS Science Olympiad takes second at state City of Horton recognized as 'Most Improved Wastewater System of the Year' M&J Bank to adopt Bank of Blue Valley name following charter consolidation DWest presents 'Cafe Murder' Horton High presents 'FireFlies" Horton Police Churches planning for Easter services Trending Recipes Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesHiawatha Municipal CourtSouth Carolina, Iowa stars prepare for Final Four showdownCity addresses potential traffic signal solutionsSpring break trip takes HHS students to Houston Space Center MuseumFairview man pleads no contest to 'Jessica's Laws' child sex chargesAnderson, Kari R. 1971-2023HCVB planning annual Easter Egg HuntPreliminary rescheduled for Jeremy StoverSaturn is doing something never seen before in our solar systemThank you and welcome home! Images Videos CommentedKansas lawmakers classify women born with sexual development issues as disabled in revised bill (1) Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Have an Announcement? Go to our Celebrations page. Submit your news
