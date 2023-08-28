Horton Police Joey May Joey May Author email Aug 28, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save AUGUST 21ST, 2023- AUGUST 27TH, 2023ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:08/27/2023 – April Binder – Table Rock, Nebraska – Citation – Speeding 50/30ACCIDENTS: 0FIRES:08/22/2023 – 17000 Highway St. – Assisting in Hosing Cattle08/23/2023- 1900 Euclid – Possible Gas Leak08/26/2023 – 310th & 159 Hwy – Vehicle FireAMBULANCE CALLS: 1INCI DENTS REPORTED: 53 More from this section Drew Lock on the impressive drive that ended his Green Bay day and Seahawks preseason Questions remain 2 years after US withdrawal from Afghanistan What do Tacoma business leaders have planned for the workforce when WestRock shuts down Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Joey May Author email Follow Joey May Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Post Office lobby closed due to collapse of ceilings Free Medicare resource meeting set for Sept. 5 Brown County Genealogical Society Friends of Hospice Volunteers Horton Police Horton Police Hiawatha Police Hawks prep for season in Nemaha Jamboree Trending Recipes Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesLetting go of your playing daysEickhoff, Estelle J. 1967-2023Hawks hold scrimmage with season around the cornerStover's arraignment postponed until OctoberMan sustains minor injuries in accident near schoolLarry Strickland has sold Tennessee farm where wife Naomi Judd died by suicideReuben Ironhorse-Kent Art and Cultural Presentation at Bethany ChurchHiawatha Municipal Court21-year-old Horton man charged with rapeHiawatha Police Images Videos CommentedJapan: Scaffolding Collapses At Construction Site After Thundery Rain In Tokyo (1) Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Have an Announcement? Go to our Celebrations page. Submit your news
