August 30, 2021 to September 5, 2021
ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:
8/30/2021 – Megan Danielle Peltzer – Atchison – Notice to Appear – Driving while Suspended, No liability Insurance
8/31/2021 – Norma Elizabeth Green – Atchison – Citation – Speeding 53/30
9/2/2021 – Jeremy Daniel Joslin – Lamar, Missouri – Citation – Speeding 48/30
9/3/2021 – Kenneth R Cadue – Horton – Notice to Appear – Registration and Vaccination
ACCIDENTS:
9/5/2021 – Non-Injury accident –700 block 1st Ave East
FIRES:
9/4/2021 – 1200 block Raccoon Road, Controlled Burn
9/5/2021 – 73 HWY & 170th, Injury Accident – Agency Assist
AMBULANCE CALLS: 7
INCIDENTS REPORTED: 83
