JUNE 19TH, 2023- JUNE 25TH, 2023

ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:
06/20/2023 DAVID MIDDLETON, HORTON, NOTICE TO APPEAR FOR DOG REGISTRATION AND VACCINATION
06/20/2023 LISA DRABEK, HORTON, NOTICE TO APPEAR FOR DOG REGISTRATION AND VACCINATION
06/20/2023 DAVID MIDDLETON, HORTON, NOTICE TO APPEAR FOR ENVIORNMENATAL CODE
06/24/2023 MONICA PILCHER, MO, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA AND POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA

ACCIDENTS: 1
06/23/2023 MISSION LAKE COVE A, PARKED CAR WAS STRUCK

FIRES: 2
06/20/2023 CHRISTIAN CHURCH CAMP, MOWER ON FIRE
06/24/2023 1890 EUCLID AVE, FIRE ALARM

AMBULANCE CALLS: 2

INCIDENTS REPORTED: 118
