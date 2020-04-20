April 13th, 2020 to April 19th, 2020
ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:
None to Report
ACCIDENTS: None to report
FIRES:
4/13/2020 – Controlled burn – 8th & 5th Ave East
4/15/2020 – Controlled burn – 500 block West 15th
4/19/2020 – Skid loader on fire – 1400 Block of 120th
AMBULANCE CALLS: 5
INCIDENTS REPORTED: 56
