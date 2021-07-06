June 28th, 2021 to July 4th, 2021
ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:
06/28/2021 Jaci`nta Romero, Horton, Domestic Battery
06/29/2021 Sadie Chapin, Horton, Hiawatha PD Warrant
06/30/2021 Stella Mahkuk, Mayetta, Domestic Battery and Battery on LEO
07/03/2021 Cree Lyons, NE, Citation for Speed and No Driver’s License
07/04/2021 Michael Lowe, AL, Citation for Speed
07/04/2021 Neil O’Brian, Overland Park, Citation for Speed
ACCIDENTS: 0
FIRES:
06-28-2021 140th and 73 HWY, Car in Ditch
AMBULANCE CALLS: 9
INCIDENTS REPORTED: 113
