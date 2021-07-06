June 28th, 2021 to July 4th, 2021

ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:

06/28/2021 Jaci`nta Romero, Horton, Domestic Battery

06/29/2021 Sadie Chapin, Horton, Hiawatha PD Warrant

06/30/2021 Stella Mahkuk, Mayetta, Domestic Battery and Battery on LEO

07/03/2021 Cree Lyons, NE, Citation for Speed and No Driver’s License

07/04/2021 Michael Lowe, AL, Citation for Speed

07/04/2021 Neil O’Brian, Overland Park, Citation for Speed

ACCIDENTS: 0

FIRES:

06-28-2021 140th and 73 HWY, Car in Ditch

AMBULANCE CALLS: 9

INCIDENTS REPORTED: 113

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.