February 15 to February 21
ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:
02/18/2021 – Jacob Daniel Macierowski – Atchison – Municipal Warrant – No Insurance, Illegal Tag
02/19/2021 – Elija Walker -Topeka – Municipal Warrant – Theft
02/20/2021 – Nicholas Engelken – Seneca -Driving While Suspended
02/16/2021 – Nicole Staley – Horton – Failure to Stop
02/16/2021 – Ashley Luzier – Universal City, Texas – Failure to Stop
02/16/2021 – David Wiesinger – Effingham – Failure to Stop
2/19/2021 – McGarrett Groth – Rushville, Mo. – Speeding
02/20/2021 – Peter Powell – Olathe – Speeding
02/20/2021 – Janell O’Mara – Savannah, Mo. – Failure to Stop
02/20/2021 – Barry Krohn – Omaha, NE – Speeding
02/21/2021 – Maurice Letroy Starks – Leavenworth – No Insurance – Failure to Stop
ACCIDENTS:
FIRES:
02/16/2021 – 200 Blk of West 13th - Possible Gas Leak
02/21/2021 – Mutual Aid – Sac & Fox Casino – 2 Vehicle injury accident
AMBULANCE CALLS: 14
INCIDENTS REPORTED: 107
