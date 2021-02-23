February 15 to February 21

ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:

02/18/2021 – Jacob Daniel Macierowski – Atchison – Municipal Warrant – No Insurance, Illegal Tag

02/19/2021 – Elija Walker -Topeka – Municipal Warrant – Theft

02/20/2021 – Nicholas Engelken – Seneca -Driving While Suspended

02/16/2021 – Nicole Staley – Horton – Failure to Stop

02/16/2021 – Ashley Luzier – Universal City, Texas – Failure to Stop

02/16/2021 – David Wiesinger – Effingham – Failure to Stop

2/19/2021 – McGarrett Groth – Rushville, Mo. – Speeding

02/20/2021 – Peter Powell – Olathe – Speeding

02/20/2021 – Janell O’Mara – Savannah, Mo. – Failure to Stop

02/20/2021 – Barry Krohn – Omaha, NE – Speeding

02/21/2021 – Maurice Letroy Starks – Leavenworth – No Insurance – Failure to Stop

ACCIDENTS:

FIRES:

02/16/2021 – 200 Blk of West 13th - Possible Gas Leak

02/21/2021 – Mutual Aid – Sac & Fox Casino – 2 Vehicle injury accident

AMBULANCE CALLS: 14

INCIDENTS REPORTED: 107

