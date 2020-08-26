Aug. 17 to Aug. 23
ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:
8/19/2020 – Phillip T Dexter – 54 – Horton - Notice to Appear – Domestic Battery
8/19/2020 – Angela Marie Dexter – 49 – Horton – Notice to Appear – Domestic Battery
8/22/2020 – David Bret Manlove – 61 – Horton – Notice to Appear – Domestic Battery and Criminal Damage to Property.
8/22/2020 – Bret Manlove – 38 – Horton – Notice to Appear – Domestic Battery and Criminal Damage to Property
8/22/2020- Joseph Ray Holliman – 40 – Horton –City of Horton Warrant – Failure to Appear for Battery Against Law Enforcement, Pedestrian under influence of Alcohol, Disorderly Conduct and Obstructing Legal Process
8/22/2020 – Jayson Leon Smith – 41 – Horton – Driving while Suspended, No proof of liability insurance and Expired license tag.
ACCIDENTS:
8/21/2020 – 825 1st Ave East – Non- Injury Accident
8/21/2020 – 449 4th Ave East – Non-Injury Accident
FIRES: None to Report
AMBULANCE CALLS: 9
INCIDENTS REPORTED: 75
