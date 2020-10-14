October 5th to October 11th 2020
ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:
10/5/2020 Juvenile, Battery
10/6/2020 Heidi Barber, Horton, Citation for Expired Tag
10/9/2020 Debra Mahkuk, Horton, Citation for Expired Tag
10/9/2020 Donald Lee, Horton, Citation for Driving While Suspended
10/10/2020 Amber Sanchez, Fargo ND, Citation for Speeding
10/10/2020 Makena Gilpin, Leavenworth, Citation for Speed
10/10/2020 Keegan Wood, Onega, Citation for Speeding
ACCIDENTS:
10/10/2020 K-20 and 5th Ave W Injury Accident
FIRES:
10/6/2020 1664 190th Trailer on fire at landfill
10/07/2020 4000 Bourbon RD Grass Fire
10/10/2020 K-20 and 5th Ave W Injury accident
10/11/2020 2 Miles E of Horton on 330th, Combine and bean field on fire.
AMBULANCE CALLS: 8
INCIDENTS REPORTED: 110
