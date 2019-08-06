July 29-Aug. 4
ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR :
7/26/2019 - Athena Stringfellow - Horton - Notice to Appear - Maintaining a Public Nuisance
7/29/2019 - Abbey Tadlock - Horton - Possession of a Stimulant, Possession of Marijuana
8/02/2019 - Joseph Ryan Clark - Lawrence - City of Horton Warrant - (Original charge was Maintaining a Public Nuisance)
8/02/2019 - Levi James Cadue - Topeka - City of Horton Warrant - (Original charge was Driving While Suspended, 2nd Offense)
8/3/2019 - Robert Michael Bowers - Horton - Brown County Warrant x 2
8/3/2019 - Alvin Patrick Horselooking Jr - Horton - City of Horton Warrant - (Original charges were DUI, and Failure to Report an Injury Accident)
8/03/2019 - Cory Herbers - Horton - Notice to Appear - Maintaining a Public Nuisance
8/03/2019 - Cassandra White - Horton - Notice to Appear - Maintaining a Public Nuisance
8/4/2019 - Notice to Appear was issued to a Juvenile - 2 Counts of Dog at Large
ACCIDENTS: 0
FIRES:
7/31/2019 - 400 Block West 12th - Gas Stove showing flames- disconnected - no damage
AMBULANCE CALLS: 5
INCIDENTS REPORTED: 117
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.