November 15th, 2021 to November 21st , 2021

ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:

11/19/2021 Jessica Jim, Horton, Horton Municipal Warrant

11/19/2021 Jayden Trotter, Horton, Battery on LEO, Interference with LEO, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia

11/20/2021 Sadie Chapin, Horton, Driving While Revoked, No Proof of Insurance

ACCIDENTS: None to Report

FIRES:

11/15/2021, 220 E 8th, Medical Assist

AMBULANCE CALLS: 6

INCIDENTS REPORTED: 88

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.