November 15th, 2021 to November 21st , 2021
ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:
11/19/2021 Jessica Jim, Horton, Horton Municipal Warrant
11/19/2021 Jayden Trotter, Horton, Battery on LEO, Interference with LEO, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia
11/20/2021 Sadie Chapin, Horton, Driving While Revoked, No Proof of Insurance
ACCIDENTS: None to Report
FIRES:
11/15/2021, 220 E 8th, Medical Assist
AMBULANCE CALLS: 6
INCIDENTS REPORTED: 88
