Horton Police Joey May Joey May Author email Feb 21, 2023

FEBRUARY 13TH, 2023 to FEBRUARY 19th, 2023

ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:
02/13/2023 PATRICIA MCKINNEY, HIAWATHA, HORTON MUNICIPAL WARRANT
02/14/2023 TRISTAN MORRIS, TOPEKA, HORTON MUNICIPAL WARRANT
02/14/2023 DEANN REICH, OZAWKIE, CITATION FOR SPEEDING
02/15/2023 MARIO STEWART, NE, CITATINS FOR DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE AND SPEEDING
02/17/2023 HERMES HERNANDEZ, CA, CITATIONS FOR, NO INSURANCE AND FAIL TO STOP
02/17/2023 ANTHONY STEADHAM, LENEXA, CITATION FOR SPEEDING
02/17/2023 FRANCISCO GITIERREZ, KANSAS CITY, CITATION FOR SPEEDING
02/17/2023 GREGORY WELCH, HORTON, CITATION FOR EXPIRED REGISTRATION
02/18/2023 WILLES CASADADELIMA, CITATION FOR SPEEDING
02/18/2023 ROGER ENGEMANN, TROY, CITATION FOR SPEEDING
02/18/2023 WHITNEY MCGINNIS, ATCHISON, CITATION FOR SPEEDING
02/18/2023 JAMES DIEBOLT, HORTON, CITATION FOR EXPIRED TAG
02/18/2023 CHARLES BLACKSMITH, HORTON, HORTON MUNICIPAL WARRANT

ACCIDENTS: NONE TO REPORT

FIRES:
02/15/2023 439 W 8TH MEDICAL ASSIST

AMBULANCE CALLS: 3

INCIDENTS REPORTED: 94
