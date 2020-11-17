November 9th to November 15th ,2020

ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:

11/9/2020 – Cayden Pennington – 18 – Atchison – Citation - Speeding/School Zone

11/9/2020 – Darian J Butzke – 21 – Utica, Nebraska –Citation - Speeding/School Zone

11/11/2020 – Juliana Amana Crismas – 16 – Wetmore – Citation - Stop Sign Violation

11/11/2020 – Mariah Sue Hisle – 25 – Hiawatha – Citation – Stop Sign Violation

11/12/2020 – Jared William Edward Vaill – 21 – Horton – Disorderly Conduct

11/13/2020 – Renee Elizabeth Sue Russell – 21 – Horton -Citation - Speeding & Illegal Tag

11/15/2020 – Thomas Oswald – 54 - Horton – Citation - Stop Sign Violation

ACCIDENTS: 0

FIRES:

11/12/2020 – Possible Carbon Monoxide Leak – 100th block of West 13th- no residue was found

AMBULANCE CALLS: 10

INCIDENTS REPORTED: 185

