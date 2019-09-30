September 23-29th
ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR :
9/23/2019 - Bret William Milton - 34 yoa - Horton - City of Horton Warrant (Original Charges were Theft, Illegal Tag/No Tag, Altered/Improper Tag
9/29/30 - Susanne Tracy Smith - 50 - Horton - Harassment by Telecommunications
ACCIDENTS: 0
FIRES:
9/24/2019 - Fire Alarm - Mission Village - False Alarm
AMBULANCE CALLS: 13
INCIDENTS REPORTED: 105
