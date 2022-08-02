July 25th, 2022 to July 31st, 2022
ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:
7/26/2022 – Justin Foote – Wetmore – Citation – Speeding
7/26/2022 – Miranda Fischer -Milwaukee, WI – Citation – Speeding
7/27/2022 – April Marie Frad – Robinson – Citation – No Proof of Insurance
7/29/2022 – Daniel Christopher Grogg – Horton - Citation -Failure to Stop
7/29/2022 – Elyjah Douglas Hroch – Diller, NE – Citation – Speeding 40/30
7/29/2022 – Luis Carranza – Omaha, NE – Citation – Speeding 53/30 – No Proof Insurance
7/29/2022 – Galen Leisner – Tonganoxie – Citation – Speeding 40/30
7/29/2022 – Daniel Vallejo – Pendergrass, GA – Citation – Speeding 40/30 – Expired Insurance
7/29/2022 – Shaun Syas – Hampshire, IL- Citation – Speeding – 40/30
7/29/2022 – Kathryn Bleck – Lenexa – Citation – Speeding – 40/30
7/29/2022 – Octavio Moreno – Kansas City – Citation – Speeding – 50/30
7/29/2022 – Morgan Johnstone – Horton – citation – Seatbelt Violation
7/29/2022 – Richard Retherford – Marysville – Domestic Battery
7/30/2022 – Elizabeth Hernandez – Blue Springs, MO – Citation – Speeding – 52/30
7/30/2022 – Christopher Overby – Topeka – Citation – Speeding – 46/30
7/30/2022 – Jeffrey Gaskill – Weston, MO – Citation – Speeding – 40/30
7/30/2022 – Michael Jones – Wymore, NE – Citation – Speeding – 40/30
7/31/2022 – Garret Johnson – Atchison – Citation – Speeding – 50/30
7/31/2022 – William Kramer – Axtell – Citation – Speeding – 46/30
FIRES:
7/29/2022 – Golden Eagle Casino – false Alarm
AMBULANCE CALLS: 7
INCIDENTS REPORTED: 87
