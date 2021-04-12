April 5th, 2021 to April 11th, 2021
ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:
4/6/2021 – Deven Michael Anderson – Horton – Citation – No Proof of Insurance
4/7/2021 – Daniel Miller – Lancaster – Citation – Speeding
4/10/2021 – Ashlyn M Bonnel – Cummings – Citation - Speeding
04/10/2021- Tristan Donovan Morris – Horton – Municipal Warrant
ACCIDENTS: None to Report
FIRES:
4/5/2021 – Mutual Aid – 1200 Blk 73 Hwy – Injury Accident
4/7/2021 – Mutual Aid – 185th & 73 Hwy – Injury Accident
AMBULANCE CALLS: 1
INCIDENTS REPORTED: 97
