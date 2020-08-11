August 3-10
ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:
8/4/2020- Robert Eisermann – 55 – Horton – Notice to Appear – Dog at Large-4 counts
08/05/2020 – Cyrus Conklin -22 yoa – Horton – City of Horton Warrant –Battery Against Law Enforcement and Criminal Damage to Property
ACCIDENTS:
8/7/2020 – 15th & 1st Ave East – Non- Injury Accident
FIRES: None to Report
AMBULANCE CALLS: 6
INCIDENTS REPORTED: 79
