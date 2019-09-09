September 2-8th
ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR :
9/03/2019 - Jeradon Dodd Myers - 40 yoa - Atchison - Notice to Appear - 2 Counts of Theft
9/04/2019 - Karen Kay Lee - 51yoa - Horton - Felony Interference with Law Enforcement and Felony Warrant out of Brown County
9/05/2019 - Michael Anthony Winsea - 60 yoa - Horton - Pedestrian Under the Influence
9/6/2019 - Cameron Neal Mayer - 36 yoa - Notice to Appear - Disorderly Conduct
9/7/2019 - Remington Tucker Pospisil - 21 yoa - Horton - City of Horton Warrant - (Original charges were Violation of Protective Order, 2 Counts of Battery and Criminal Damage to Property
9/7/2019 - Ahnung Matrious - 35 yoa - Hinkley, Minnesota - DUI, Driving While Suspended or Revoked, and Open Container
ACCIDENTS: 0
FIRES: 0
AMBULANCE CALLS: 7
INCIDENTS REPORTED: 7
