Horton Police Joey May Joey May Author email Jul 12, 2023

JULY 3RD, 2023- JULY 9TH, 2023

ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:
07/07/2023 HEIDI BARBER, HORTON, NTA FOR CODE ENFORCEMENT
07/08/2023 JAMIE LONG, HORTON, POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUSBSTANCE, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

ACCIDENTS: NONE TO REPORT

FIRES:
07/04/2023, 334TH AND ANDERSON, INJURY ACCIDENT

AMBULANCE CALLS: 5

INCIDENTS REPORTED: 119
