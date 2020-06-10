June 1st to June 7th 2020
ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:
06/02/2020, Jessica Jim,34, Horton; Driving Under the Influence, endangering a Child, and Driving While License Cancelled/Suspended/Revoked
06/03/2020, Robert Holt Jr, Mayetta, NTA for Maintaining a Public Nuisance
06/03/2020 Donna Barger, Lenexa, NTA for Maintaining a Public Nuisance
06/03/2020 Ilene White, Horton, NTA for Maintaining a Public Nuisance
06/06/2020, Clifford Friend, Horton, NTA for Dog At Large
ACCIDENTS:
06/02/2020 401 E 15th, Driver 1, Jessica Jim of Horton, rear ended Driver 2, Heather Wentz of Atchison.
FIRES:
6/7/2020 440 W 9th, Medical Lift Assist
AMBULANCE CALLS: 14
INCIDENTS REPORTED: 136
