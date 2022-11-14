Horton Police Joey May Joey May Author email Nov 14, 2022 55 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Police graphic Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save NOVEMBER 7TH, 2022 to November 13TH, 2022ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:11/07/2022 BRIDGET DOTY, HORTON, NOTICE TO APPEAR FOR VICIUOS ANIMAL, DOG REGISTRATION/VACCINATION, AND DOG RUNNING AT LARGE11/11/2022 RICHARD SPENCER, IL, CITATION FOR SPEEDING11/11/2022 ROGER WHETSTINE, TROY, CITATION FOR SPEEDING11/12/2022 GEORGETTE POCHOEMA, HORTON, ARRESTED FOR DOMESTIC BATTERY, CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROERTY, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA, POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA, INTERFERENCE WITH LEO, BATTERY ON LEO11/13/2022 TREVOR VOLMER, NE, CITATION FOR SPEEDINGACCIDENTS:None to Report Top Videos FIRES:11/09/2022 130TH AND FOXTAIL, HAY BALE FIRE11/09/2022 HORTON ELEMENTARY, COMMUNITY EVENT11/13/2022 700 150TH, MEDICALASSIST11/13/2022 1200 4TH AVE MEDICAL ASSIST11/13/2022 70 150TH MEDICAL ASSISTAMBULANCE CALLS: 3INCIDENTS REPORTED: 95 More from this section +11 ‘I sleepwalk, I’ve been woken up by house alarms going off’…These stars have trouble sleeping Dolly Parton still gets starstruck Your letters Nov. 12, 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Joey May Author email Follow Joey May Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Latest News Hiawatha Police Horton Police HHS students attend FFA convention Many thanks from the Rupes! Morrill Public Library receives grants Docs on the Trail - local couple hikes the Appalachian Trail Brown County Special Education Interlocal 615 Minutes Hearing the word of God Trending Recipes Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesDocs on the Trail - local couple hikes the Appalachian TrailBREAKING: 2022 Midterm Election resultsHiawatha Commission taps former Atchison City Manager for open position'Check Please' set for HHS's fall playShamburg and Middendorf take city commission seatsChase County Election resultsMcCartney Auto Body has ribbon cutting with Hiawatha ChamberEconomic issues are voters’ top priority, polling findsHowells win races to represent Derby at county, state levelWhich party controls Congress? It could be days or weeks before we know Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Have an Announcement? Go to our Celebrations page. Submit your news
