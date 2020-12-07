Nov. 30 to Dec. 6
ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:
11/30/2020 Jesus Garcia, Kansas City MO, Driving While Suspended
12/3/2020 Justin Wuerfele, St. Joseph MO, Driving While Suspended
12/3/2020 Austin Lurquin, Atchison, Horton Warrant
12/3/2020 Robert Bowers, Horton, Horton Warrant
ACCIDENTS: O
FIRES:
11/30/2020 1400 100th RD Chlorine leak
12/3/2020 1457 Kingfisher, 1 Vehicle Accident
AMBULANCE CALLS: 13
INCIDENTS REPORTED: 101
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.