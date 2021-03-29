February 22nd, 2021 to February 28th, 2021
ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:
03/23/2021 JUV, Horton, Ticket for Failure to stop at Stop Sign
03/23/2021 Rochelle Losey, Wathena, Ticket for Speeding
03/23/2021 Travis Davis, Horton, Ticket for Stop Sign and Child Restraint
03/25/2021 Virgil Knoxsah, Horton, No Valid Driver’s License
03/26/2021 William Middleton, Horton, Notice to Appear, Dog At Large
03/28/201 Skyler Dobson, Horton, Notice to Appear, Registration and Vaccination of Dogs
03/28/2021 Gilbert Allen, Horton, Driving While Habitual Violator, Driving While Suspended, Failure to Stop at Stop Sign
03/28/2021 Tami Snethen, Highland, Speeding
ACCIDENTS:
03/23/2021, Non-Injury Accident, E 12th and 2nd Ave E, Enedina Rodriguez failed to stop at stop sign and hit Tavo Cavin’s vehicle.
FIRES: 03/22/2021 House Fire 124 S 5th Everest Mutual Aide
03/26/2021 Possible gas leak, 1701 Euclid Avenue.
AMBULANCE CALLS: 9
INCIDENTS REPORTED: 141
