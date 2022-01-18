January 10th, 2022 to January 16th, 2022
ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:
01/11/2022 Robert Burdick, Sabetha, Citation for Failure to Stop at Stop Sign
01/14/2022 Levi Platt, Horton, Horton Municipal Warrant
01/16/2022 Michael O’Conner, NE, Citation for Speeding
01/16/2022 Brent Rutledge, MO, Citation for Speeding
01/16/2022 Skylar Reed, Toganoxie, Citation for Speeding
01/16/2022 Lance Schultz, Citation for Illegal Tag and No Insurance
01/16/2022 Jeffery Davis, Hiawatha, Citation for Expired Tag
ACCIDENTS: 0
FIRES: 0
AMBULANCE CALLS: 1
INCIDENTS REPORTED: 58
