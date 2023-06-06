Horton Police Joey May Joey May Author email Jun 6, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MAY 29th, 2023- JUNE 04TH, 2023ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:5/29/2023 – Cameron Russell Broyles – Fairview – Citation – No Insurance, Illegal Tag5/29/2023 – Tavion Tyrell Kahbeah – Horton – Citation – Speeding5/29/2023 – Treyvin D Bek – Falls City, Nebraska – Citation – Speeding5/30/2023 – Maximas Archer Young – Everton, Missouri – Citation – Speeding, No Seat Belt5/31/2023 – Sabrina Christine Drimmel – Shawnee – Citation – Stop Sign Violation5/31/2023 – James Zachery Launius – Montgomery, Alabama – Citation – Stop Sign Violation5/31/2023 – Dana Lewis – Horton – Domestic Battery6/01/2023 – Allison Renee Lee – Effingham – Citation – Stop Sign Violation6/01/2023 – James Bradley Gilmore – Severance – Citation – Stop Sign Violation6/01/2023 – Holley Merchant Chandler – Hiawatha – Citation – Stop Sign Violation6/01/2023 – Joseph M. Curry – Atchison – Citation – Speeding6/02/2023 – Charlott Ann Erickson – Kansas City – Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia6/02/2023 – Eyal Yadin – Holfou, Isreal – Citation – Speed, 51/306/02/2023 – Wendy L Hinck – Whitecloud – Citation – No Driver's License6/03/2023 – Shelby Mae Wilcox – Pawnee City, Nebraska – Citation – Speeding 40/30ACCIDENTS:6/01/2023 – 1500 Block Central Ave – Truck verses BuildingFIRES:6/04/2023 – 400 block East 11th – Lift AssistAMBULANCE CALLS: 1INCIDENTS REPORTED: 102 (One Hundred Two) 