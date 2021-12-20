December 13th, 2021 to December 19th, 2021
ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:
12/14/2021 – Matthew Leo Coversup – Horton - Citation - Driving Without a License
12/18/2021 – Ashley Marie Taylor – Kansas City, KS – Municipal Court Warrant
ACCIDENTS:
12/13/2021 – 1700 Block Euclid – Non-Injury Accident
12/13/2021 – 200 Block East 6th – Non-Injury Accident
12/17/2021 – 1200 Block 9th Ave West – Non-Injury Accident
FIRES:
12/13/2021 – 1700 Block Euclid – Lift Assist
12/14/2021 - 1700 Block Euclid – Lift Assist
12/15/2021 – 120th Road - Tree dump rekindled –
12/15/2021 – 200 Block East 8th - Smell of Smoke
12/15/2021 – 1500 Block Central – Tree on a House
12/15/2021 – 1200 Block 2nd Ave West – Tree on a House
12/15/2021 – 400 Block 7th Ave East – Tree Down
AMBULANCE CALLS: 6
INCIDENTS REPORTED: 48
