December 13th, 2021 to December 19th, 2021

ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:

12/14/2021 – Matthew Leo Coversup – Horton - Citation - Driving Without a License

12/18/2021 – Ashley Marie Taylor – Kansas City, KS – Municipal Court Warrant

ACCIDENTS:

12/13/2021 – 1700 Block Euclid – Non-Injury Accident

12/13/2021 – 200 Block East 6th – Non-Injury Accident

12/17/2021 – 1200 Block 9th Ave West – Non-Injury Accident

FIRES:

12/13/2021 – 1700 Block Euclid – Lift Assist

12/14/2021 - 1700 Block Euclid – Lift Assist

12/15/2021 – 120th Road - Tree dump rekindled –

12/15/2021 – 200 Block East 8th - Smell of Smoke

12/15/2021 – 1500 Block Central – Tree on a House

12/15/2021 – 1200 Block 2nd Ave West – Tree on a House

12/15/2021 – 400 Block 7th Ave East – Tree Down

AMBULANCE CALLS: 6

INCIDENTS REPORTED: 48

