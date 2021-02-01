January 25 to January 31

ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:

01/26/2021, Susana Cooper, Horton, Citation for Failure to Stop

01/29/2021, Katie McElfresh, Horton, Driving While Suspended

01/29/2021, Shayli Nioce, Horton, Horton Municipal Warrant

01/30/2021, Lisa Drabek, Horton, Notice to Appear for Dog At Large

ACCIDENTS: 0

FIRES: 0

AMBULANCE CALLS: 4

INCIDENTS REPORTED: 93

