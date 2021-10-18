October 11th, 2021 to October 17th, 2021
ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:
10/11/2021 – Allen Virus – Geneva, Nebraska – Citation for Speed
10/13/2021 – Victor Elwynn Thomas – Horton – Failure to appear – Municipal Court Warrant
10/13/2021 – Jacob Brown – Topeka – Failure to appear – Municipal court Warrant
10/16/2021 – Christopher Barnhart – Valley Center – Citation for Stop Sign Violation
ACCIDENTS: 0
FIRES: 0
AMBULANCE CALLS: 2
INCIDENTS REPORTED: 68
