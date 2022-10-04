Horton Police Joey May Joey May Author email Oct 4, 2022 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Police graphic Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save September 19th, 2022 to September 26th, 2022ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:09/26/2022 John Emerick, Horton, Horton Municipal Warrant09/28/2022 Aaron Doty, Horton, Criminal Damage to Property10/01/2022 Joshua Maxwell, Notice to Appear for Registration and Vaccination of dog10/01/2022 Meredith Pickert, Olathe, Citation for Speeding10/01/2022 JUV, Atchison, citation for Speeding and Expired Registration10/01/2022 Diana Koch, Dennison, Citation for Speeding10/01/2022 Gavin Trexler, Easton, Citation for Speeding10/01/2022 Mark Ball, MO, Citation for Speeding Top Videos ACCIDENTS: None to ReportFIRES: 9/27/2022 3347 310th, Medical Assist09/28/2022 1890 Euclid Ave, Fire Alarm09/29/2022 Everest, Fire Alarm09/29/2022 1520 4th Ave W, Medical Assist09/30/2022 150th and Hazelnut, Non-Injury Accident09/30/2022 2nd Ave W and 16th, Medical Assist10/02/2022 Whiting Structure FireAMBULANCE CALLS: 1INCIDENTS REPORTED: 94 More from this section Olivia Cooke had 'full mental breakdown' Smart Money Podcast: Fed News, and Choosing a New Bank +21 20 influential Indigenous Americans you might not know about Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Joey May Author email Follow Joey May Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Latest News Modern Sunflowers Friends of Library celebrate 17th National Friends of Libraries Week with a book sale HFED to host Hiawatha Housing Solutions Dinner Praise God with your whole heart First Christian Church plans Fall Festival Applications accepted for Wolfe Charitable Trust St. Leo's plans Fall Festival Oct. 23 Old fashioned corn picking day set for Oct. 15 Trending Recipes Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesHurricane Ian: 'Worse case' for Fort Myers, Punta Gorda, experts sayHiawatha Commission approves new firefighterMaple Leaf Festival brings in hundreds to downtown HiawathaNational USDA official visits Little HandsNational Journal’s take on Kansas governor’s race: ‘What’s the matter with Kansas?’Garden City outlasts HCC footballDog and Jog to benefit the Brown County Humane SocietyChiefs put league on notice with dismantling of BucsRed Hawk Homecoming - Mangle the MustangsHeritage Days brings back the ole' days Images Videos CommentedIrvin and Cleta Schwalm to celebrate 70 years! (1)Kansas GOP candidate Adkins lauds blueprint for slashing budget, tackling social issues (1) Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Have an Announcement? Go to our Celebrations page. Submit your news
