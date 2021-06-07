May 31st 2021 to June 6th 2021
ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:
05/31/2021 Cheyanna Gordon, Rulo NE, Citation for No Driver’s License in Possession
06/02/2021 Zachary Florez, Topeka, Citation for Stop Sign violation
06/03/2021 Tonya Longbrake, Atchison, Arrested for Driving While Suspended
ACCIDENTS:
06/01/2021 10th and 1st Ave E. Brittanie Langley was driving East on 10th and struck Jamie Madere’s vehicle while she was Northbound on 1st Ave E.
FIRES:
05/31/2021 1701 Euclid, Lift Assist
05/31/2021 1701 Euclid Lift Assist
6/3/2021 1664 190th, Trailer at landfill on fire.
AMBULANCE CALLS: 8 (Eight)
INCIDENTS REPORTED: 97
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.