April 4th, 2022 to April 10th, 2022

ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:

04/04/2022 – Anthony Pizzuti – Overland Park - Citation Speeding in School Zone

04/04/2022 – Dekoda Clem – Huron – Speeding

04/04/2022 – Christi Marie Gentry - Lanett, Alabama – Citation – Stop Sign Violation

04/04/2022 – Joshua Michael Mosher – Lawrence –Citation – Stop Sign Violation

04/05/2022 – William Francis Radford – Horton – Felony Domestic Battery

04/08/2022 – Sandra Poage - Atchison - Citation for Speeding 45/30

04/08/2022 – Megan Mellies – Netawaka - Citation for Child Restraint

04/08/2022 – Jeffery Lee Sickels –Shawnee- Citation for Stop Sign Violation

04/08/2022 -Steven R McCrerey -Hiawatha -Citation for Stop Sign Violation

04/08/2022 – Joseph David Campbell - Atchison - Citation for No Insurance, Driving in Violation of

Restriction, Expired Drivers Licensed

04/09/2022 – Karla Matthias. –Horton - Citation for Speeding

04/09/2022 – Joshua Halley -Florissant, Missouri - Citation for Speeding 47/30

04/09/2022 – John Davis -Kansas City, Missouri - Citation for Speeding 50/30

04/09/2022 – Larry Gilbert Lovelady – Hiawatha – Citation for No Insurance, Stop Sign Violation

04/09/2022 – Grant Christian Franklin –Atchison – Citation for Failure to Stop, Illegal Tag

04/09/2022 – Robert Joe Middleton – Horton – Possession of a controlled Substance, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

ACCIDENTS:

04/05/2022 – Non-Injury Accident – 2nd Ave West & West 13th – Vehicle 1 collided with Vehicle 2

FIRES:

04/05/2022 – 170th & Goldfinch – Injury Accident

04/06/2o22 – Horton High School – Medical Emergency

04/07/2022 -East 73 HWY & Night Hawk – Injury Accident

04/09/2022 –130th & Horned Owl - Out of control Grass Fire

AMBULANCE CALLS: 4

INCIDENTS REPORTED: 91

