July 1st, 2019 to July 7th, 2019
ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:
7/03/2019 - Clarence Clifford Warman - 38 yoa - Atchison - City of Horton Warrant-(Original Charges were Maintaining a Public Nuisance)
7/03/2019 - Louis Blanton - 46 yoa - Horton -Notice To Appear - Maintaining or Permitting a Public Nuisance
7/03/2019 - Daniel Post - 55 yoa - Hiawatha - Notice To Appear - Maintaining or Permitting a Public Nuisance
7/04/2019 - Jason Troy Sloan - 38 yoa - Axtell - Criminal Trespass, Criminal Damage to Property, Disorderly Conduct.
7/05/2019 - Kirt Linck - 42 yoa - Everest - Notice To Appear - Violation of a Protection Order, Criminal Trespass.
ACCIDENTS:
None to report
FIRES:
7/5/2019 - Mission Lake - discarded used fireworks smoldering near trash dumpster- was extinguished-no damage reported.
AMBULANCE CALLS: 11
INCIDENTS REPORTED: 125
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.