November 29th , 2021 to December 5th , 2021
ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:
11/29/2021 Lasten Kranz, Horton, Disorderly Conduct
11/29/2021 David Witter, MO, Citation for Speed in School Zone
12/01/2021 Sarah Coversup, Horton, Horton Municipal Warrant
12/01/2021 Christopher Acheson, Effingham, Citation for Failure to Dim Lights
12/01/2021 Billy Jackson, Atchison, Citation for Failure to Stop
12/02/2021 Skyler Dobson, Horton, Horton Municipal Warrant
12/03/2021 Klara Kessler, Hiawatha, Citation for Speed
12/03/2021 Lori Mueller, Hiawatha, Citation for Speed
12/03/2021 James Holthaus, Horton, Citation for Speed
12/03/2021 Carolyn Yabuku. Topeka, Citation for Stop Sign
ACCIDENTS:
12/05/2021 10th and 1st Ave E Non-Injury Accident
FIRES:
11/29/2021 350 W 12th, Medical Assist
AMBULANCE CALLS: 4
INCIDENTS REPORTED: 84
